Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    983 COVID-19 vaccine shots given in Atyrau region so far

    13 February 2021, 11:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 983 medical workers received jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine between February 1 and 12 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, shots of Sputnik V vaccine was given to 273 workers of the regional medical facilities and 710 employees of the city’s clinics, policlinics, and sanitary doctors.

    The health office said that all the health workers received the shots feel well and that there have been no cases of hospital admission after the vaccine was administered.

    Notably, 1,000 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were delivered to Atyrau region, which are administered at 24 vaccination sites operating throughout the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region