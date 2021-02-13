983 COVID-19 vaccine shots given in Atyrau region so far

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 983 medical workers received jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine between February 1 and 12 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, shots of Sputnik V vaccine was given to 273 workers of the regional medical facilities and 710 employees of the city’s clinics, policlinics, and sanitary doctors.

The health office said that all the health workers received the shots feel well and that there have been no cases of hospital admission after the vaccine was administered.

Notably, 1,000 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were delivered to Atyrau region, which are administered at 24 vaccination sites operating throughout the region.



