98 tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Coronavirus cases are surging in Atyrau region. 397 patients are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform reports.

98 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports. Out of which 69 were detected in Atyrau. 55 have symptoms of the disease.

86 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 385 are treated for COVID-19 at home, 161 at the modular hospital, 110 at the regional hospital, 77 at the district one.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’.



