Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    98 tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    1 July 2021, 15:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Coronavirus cases are surging in Atyrau region. 397 patients are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform reports.

    98 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports. Out of which 69 were detected in Atyrau. 55 have symptoms of the disease.

    86 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 385 are treated for COVID-19 at home, 161 at the modular hospital, 110 at the regional hospital, 77 at the district one.

    As earlier reported, Atyrau region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region