98 tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 July 2021, 15:15
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Coronavirus cases are surging in Atyrau region. 397 patients are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform reports.

98 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports. Out of which 69 were detected in Atyrau. 55 have symptoms of the disease.

86 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 385 are treated for COVID-19 at home, 161 at the modular hospital, 110 at the regional hospital, 77 at the district one.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’.


