98 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Atyrau rgn

The region’s infectious diseases beds are 55.6% full with 1,674 patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection, the health office said.

The rate of ICU bed occupancy stands at 88.8% in Atyrau region as 98 COVID-19 parents are in severe condition, 11 of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation.

As earlier reported Atyrau region has reported five deaths from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

It was also reported that 10 thousand doses of Vero Cell vaccine had been delivered to the region.