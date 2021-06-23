Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
976 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region last day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 June 2021, 09:37
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 976 people more were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

976 people were administered the 1st dose of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines, the healthcare department reports. Out of which 6 are medical workers, 23 students, 4 public servants, 49 with underlying conditions, 836 locals.

Since February 1 some 72,438 people were given the 1st dose of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines, 38,762 the 2nd shot.

As earlier reported, 693 are being treated for coronavirus in Atyrau region as of now.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   QazCovid-in   Sputnik V   HayatVax  
