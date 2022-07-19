Qazaq TV
962 patients getting hospital treatment for Covid-19
19 July 2022 09:29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 962 Kazakhstanis are getting hospital treatment for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

In general, 9,737 people receive treatment for COVID-19 as of July 19. Of them, 20 are in serious condition.

The condition of three patients is estimated as critical. One patient is on life support.

Earlier Kazinform reported about 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases detected countrywide in the last 24 hours.


