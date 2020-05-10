96 tons of foodstuffs delivered to Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 408 tons of humanitarian aid was delivered to Maktaaral district in Turkestan region, out of which 96 tons were distributed to those staying at evacuation points and staying at the homes of their relatives.

Various NGOs, charity funds and businessmen from Kazakh capital, Almaty, Shymkent, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions sent humanitarian assistance to those affected by floods in Turkestan region.

There 10 evacuation points in two districts to temporarily accommodate 3,700.