Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

96 tons of foodstuffs delivered to Turkestan rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 May 2020, 14:10
96 tons of foodstuffs delivered to Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 408 tons of humanitarian aid was delivered to Maktaaral district in Turkestan region, out of which 96 tons were distributed to those staying at evacuation points and staying at the homes of their relatives.

Various NGOs, charity funds and businessmen from Kazakh capital, Almaty, Shymkent, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions sent humanitarian assistance to those affected by floods in Turkestan region.

There 10 evacuation points in two districts to temporarily accommodate 3,700.


photo

photo

photo

photo


Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year