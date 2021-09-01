Go to the main site
      Atyrau region

    96 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Atyrau rgn

    1 September 2021, 09:25

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 96 COVID-19 patients in severe condition are under treatment in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 1,416 people are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals across the region, occupying 47% of the total beds.

    96 patients are in intensive care units, 13 of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy is at 78.1%.

    Earlier it was reported that the number of COVID-19 cases is on the decline.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

