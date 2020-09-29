Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    96% of COVID-19 patients recover in N Kazakhstan

    29 September 2020, 15:17

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The administration office of North Kazakhstan region has held a meeting to discuss the first wave of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the meeting, Kabdrakhman Saktaganov, head of the health office, said that a total of 4,091 coronavirus infections had been registered across the region since March of 2020, which is 3.7% of the country’s COVID-19 caseload.

    He went on to say that 3,919 or 96% of the region’s COVID-19 tally had recovered. 21 people or 0.5% of the all infected people have succumbed to the disease.

    The region has also reported 1,651 pneumonia cases which have the COVID-19-like symptoms with negative PRC test results.

    According to him, 300 beds including 134 infectious ones have been rolled out since the pandemic. Their number grew 9 fold to up to 2,415 during the peak of the pandemic. 2,666 medical workers have fought the virus in the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches