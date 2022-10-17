Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
959 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus and pneumonia
17 October 2022, 08:57

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 959 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-19 pneumonia in Kazakhstan as of October 17, 2022, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

829 of them have tested positive for the coronavirus.

107 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 852 patients are at home care.

The condition of three patients is estimated as serious. Three patients are critically ill, and one more patient is on life support.


