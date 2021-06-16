Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
953 people in Atyrau region get COVID-19 vaccine last day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 June 2021, 16:07
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

953 locals were administered the 1st dose of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines last day, the healthcare department of Atyrau region reports. Out of which are 21 health workers, 32 teachers, 10 students, 4 with underlying conditions, 880 locals.

Since February 1 around 67,539 people got the 1st component of the vaccine against COVID-19, 23,614 the 2nd.

There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
