    95 pregnant women and kids receive COVID-19 treatment in Nur-Sultan

    10 February 2022, 18:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There has been the drop in COVID-19 cases in pregnant women and children in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In total, 1,734 COVID-19 beds, including 149 intensive care unit ones, have been deployed at nine hospitals in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    As Timur Muratov, head of the health office of the Kazakh capital, said, there has been the drop in COVID-19 cases in pregnant women and children. As of today, 55 pregnant women are being treated for COVID-19, 23 of whom are at hospitals. 40 kids with OCVID-19 are provided hospital treatment in the city.

    He also said that over 4,200 people receive outpatient treatment against the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

