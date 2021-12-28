Go to the main site
    95% of COVID-19 cases registered among unvaccinated - Zhandos Burkitbayev

    28 December 2021, 11:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 vaccines used in Kazakhstan proved to be efficient, Acting Health Minister of Kazakhstan Zhandos Burkitbayev said during a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Vaccination proved to be efficient. Since the start of vaccination campaign 95% of the COVID-19 cases have been reported in unvaccinated people and 96% of the patients on life support were unvaccinated,» said Burkitbayev.

    Earlier the acting health minister warned of the high rate of spread of new Omicron variant.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
