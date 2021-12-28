Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

95% of COVID-19 cases registered among unvaccinated - Zhandos Burkitbayev

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 December 2021, 11:08
95% of COVID-19 cases registered among unvaccinated - Zhandos Burkitbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 vaccines used in Kazakhstan proved to be efficient, Acting Health Minister of Kazakhstan Zhandos Burkitbayev said during a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Vaccination proved to be efficient. Since the start of vaccination campaign 95% of the COVID-19 cases have been reported in unvaccinated people and 96% of the patients on life support were unvaccinated,» said Burkitbayev.

Earlier the acting health minister warned of the high rate of spread of new Omicron variant.


Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Omicron  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships