Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    95 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

    29 March 2023, 09:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 95 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. Eight more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare.

    1,713 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection as of March 29. Of them, 168 patients are staying in hospitals, and 1,545 patients are at home care.

    The condition of four patients is evaluated as serious, two patients are critically ill and three more patients are on life support, a statement from the Ministry reads.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 1,800 treated for COVID-19
    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 3rd day
    5 COVID patients in critical condition
    Kazakhstan records 28 more coronavirus cases last day
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events