95 Kazakhstanis test positive for coronavirus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 95 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 20 – in Astana, 10 – in Almaty, 14 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Zhetysu region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 11 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in Mangistau region, 3 – in Pavlodar region, 2 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 – in Ulytau region.

Since the pandemic onset, the total cases tally of the confirmed coronavirus has reached 1,393,468 countrywide.

Meanwhile, 90 people have recovered from the infection, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,378,530.

Of them, 13 – in Astana, 10 – in Almaty, 4 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in East Kazakhstan region, 8 – in West Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Karaganda region, 37 – in Kostanay region, and 2 – in Ulytau region.