948,000 to get employed in 2023 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting held by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Altai Kulginov Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Tamara Dyuissenova reported on the measures to support employment, Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.

Vice Ministers of Kazakh Labor and Social Protection, Agriculture, National Economy, Finance, Industry and Infrastructure Development, Information and Public Development Ministries took part in the sitting.

During the meeting Kulginov reminded that the Head of State tasked the executive bodies to employ 3.3 million people, including 2.3 million young people by 2029. He added the President’s initiative to generate 100 jobs per 10,000 population will be further continued.

The Minister said that 20 regional employment roadmaps were approved to support population employment.

In 2023 947,800 people are expected to achieve employment as part of regional roadmaps. Of which 70,200 will obtain employment as part of the national projects, 54,300 under the regions’ development, microlending programs. The Minister said 97,900 were employed since the beginning of the year countrywide.



