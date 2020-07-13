Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    94 candidates run for Senate seats in Kazakhstan

    13 July 2020, 17:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The nomination of candidates standing for deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has been completed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the data presented by the territorial election commissions, nominations of 94 candidates for deputies of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament have been put forward nationwide, Berik Imashev, Chairman of the Central Election Commission, told an online meeting on Monday.

    The data also indicates that 5 candidates are to vie for one mandate of the Senate on average.

    With 9 candidates, Almaty region has had the biggest number of nominations registered. Nur-Sultan city has seen 8 candidates being nominated. East Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions and the city of Shymkent have seen 4 candidates each.

    The process of registration of candidates for the Kazakh Senate has begun, the deadline for which expires on July 23, 2020.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    5 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies