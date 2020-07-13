Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
94 candidates run for Senate seats in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 July 2020, 17:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The nomination of candidates standing for deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has been completed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the data presented by the territorial election commissions, nominations of 94 candidates for deputies of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament have been put forward nationwide, Berik Imashev, Chairman of the Central Election Commission, told an online meeting on Monday.

The data also indicates that 5 candidates are to vie for one mandate of the Senate on average.

With 9 candidates, Almaty region has had the biggest number of nominations registered. Nur-Sultan city has seen 8 candidates being nominated. East Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions and the city of Shymkent have seen 4 candidates each.

The process of registration of candidates for the Kazakh Senate has begun, the deadline for which expires on July 23, 2020.


Senate   Parliament   Kazakhstan  
