    • 930 test positive for COVID-19, 1,252 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h

    15 August 2022 08:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 930 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total tally of COVID-19 infected people to 1,377,898, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

    Of them, 203 are in Nur-Sultan, 103 – in Almaty, 9 – in Shymkent, 75 – in Akmola region, 25 – in Aktobe region, 16 – in Almaty region, 9 – in Zhetysu region, 39 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in East Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Abai region, ⠀ 20 – in Zhambyl region, 58 – in West Kazakhstan region, 173 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Ulytau region, 44 – in Kostanay region, 23 – in Kyzylorda region, 13 – in Mangistau region, 60 – in Pavlodar region, 44 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 8 – in Turkistan region.

    The number of those recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours made 1,252.

    Of them, 553 are in Nur-Sultan, 135 – in Almaty, 9 – in Almaty region, 19 – in Zhetysu region, 13 – in Abai region, 375 – in Karaganda region, 49 – in Ulytau region, 25 – in Kyzylorda region, 47 – in Mangistau region, and 27 - in Turkistan region.

    The total tally of recoveries across the country has reached 1,341,578 since the pandemic beginning.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
