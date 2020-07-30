Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
93 twins and 3 triplets born in Nur-Sultan

Alzhanova Raushan
30 July 2020, 10:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 93 twins and 3 triplets have been born in Nur-Sultan city since the beginning of the current year, Kazinform reports with the reference to the official website of the capital's administration office.

Over six months of the current year, 14, 980 children have come to life in the city. There is an increase in the number of births of twins and triplets in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Since the beginning of the year, 93 twins and three triplets have been born in maternity hospitals of Nur-Sultan. It is worth noting that 60-110 children are born in the capital every day.


