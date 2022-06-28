Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    93% of public services available online for Kazakhstan – Minister

    28 June 2022, 10:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin urged government agencies to increase proportion of public services delivered over the Internet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Minister Mussin revealed 93% of public services are available online. However, some government agencies have a lot of work ahead in that respect.

    For instance, according to Mussin, the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population works extensively to switch important social services into proactive format.

    Other government agencies should further step up work on the introduction of proactive services and increase the proportion of public e-services created sans human factor. What they should do is to reconsider their business processes and up the proportion of e-services to 50%, he noted.

    Minister Mussin added that digital services have gained popularity among Kazakhstan, especially EGov Mobile app. Number of e-services delivered through the app has recently spiked 2-fold.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued