93% of public services available online for Kazakhstan – Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 June 2022, 10:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin urged government agencies to increase proportion of public services delivered over the Internet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Minister Mussin revealed 93% of public services are available online. However, some government agencies have a lot of work ahead in that respect.

For instance, according to Mussin, the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population works extensively to switch important social services into proactive format.

Other government agencies should further step up work on the introduction of proactive services and increase the proportion of public e-services created sans human factor. What they should do is to reconsider their business processes and up the proportion of e-services to 50%, he noted.

Minister Mussin added that digital services have gained popularity among Kazakhstan, especially EGov Mobile app. Number of e-services delivered through the app has recently spiked 2-fold.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Digital Kazakhstan  
