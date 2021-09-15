Go to the main site
    93 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Atyrau region

    15 September 2021, 15:02

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 93 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed among residents of Atyrau region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The healthcare department of Atyrau region said in a statement that of 93, 63 newly confirmed cases were detected in Atyrau city alone. Zhylyoisk district and the Tengiz oilfield reported 10 and 7 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    Of 63, 30 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases has no symptoms of the novel coronavirus at all. It was also revealed that 441 people were discharged from local hospitals after fully recovering from COVID-19 in the past day.

    2,416 people in Atyrau region are receiving outpatient treatment, while 628 are being treated at the regional infectious facilities.

    Presently, Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection despite the fact that number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition is decreasing.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
