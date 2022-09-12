Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
93 new COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries registered in Kazakhstan
12 September 2022, 08:25

93 new COVID-19 cases, 231 recoveries registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 93 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, according to the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 spread.

Of them, 16 are in Nur-Sultan, 20 – in Almaty, 9 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Abai region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 14 – in Kostanay region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, and 4 – in North Kazakhstan region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,391,645 countrywide.

Meanwhile, 231 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,362,359.

Of those recovered, 89 are in Nur-Sultan, 24 – in Almaty, 19 – in West Kazakhstan region, 39 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Ulytau region, 6 – in Mangistau region, and 47 – in Pavlodar region.


Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
