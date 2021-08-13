Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    92% of workers given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab at Tengiz

    13 August 2021, 17:18

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 92% of the workers have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus infection at the Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Tengizchevroil, as of today, of the total number of workers at the Tengiz oilfield over 48 thousand have been given the first COVID-19 vaccine jab. Of those more than 37 thousand are fully vaccinated.

    The COVID-19 measures in effect at the Tengiz oilfield include living, traveling, and working in separation capsules, taking COVID-19 PCR tests, and isolation.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Tengiz COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand