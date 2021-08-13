Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

92% of workers given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab at Tengiz

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 August 2021, 17:18
92% of workers given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab at Tengiz

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 92% of the workers have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus infection at the Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Tengizchevroil, as of today, of the total number of workers at the Tengiz oilfield over 48 thousand have been given the first COVID-19 vaccine jab. Of those more than 37 thousand are fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 measures in effect at the Tengiz oilfield include living, traveling, and working in separation capsules, taking COVID-19 PCR tests, and isolation.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Tengiz   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region