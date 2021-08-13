92% of workers given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab at Tengiz

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 92% of the workers have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus infection at the Tengiz oilfield in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Tengizchevroil, as of today, of the total number of workers at the Tengiz oilfield over 48 thousand have been given the first COVID-19 vaccine jab. Of those more than 37 thousand are fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 measures in effect at the Tengiz oilfield include living, traveling, and working in separation capsules, taking COVID-19 PCR tests, and isolation.