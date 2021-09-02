Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    92 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau rgn

    2 September 2021, 07:23

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 92 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, while 9 are on the life support, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, 1,320 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in the region, the healthcare department of Atyrau region reports. The bed occupancy stands at 43.8%. 92 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units, 9 of them are on the life support. The ICU bed occupancy hit 74.8%. There are 123 ICU beds at large.

    Coronavirus claimed 7 more lives in the past 24 hours, it said in a statement.

    As earlier reported, 1,608 residents got the coronavirus vaccine in the last day.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region