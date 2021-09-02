Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
92 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 September 2021, 07:23
92 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 92 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, while 9 are on the life support, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 1,320 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in the region, the healthcare department of Atyrau region reports. The bed occupancy stands at 43.8%. 92 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units, 9 of them are on the life support. The ICU bed occupancy hit 74.8%. There are 123 ICU beds at large.

Coronavirus claimed 7 more lives in the past 24 hours, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, 1,608 residents got the coronavirus vaccine in the last day.


