90yo gets COVID-19 vaccine

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM 90-year-old Kuanysh Abdurakhmanov from Shymkent has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Facebook account reads.

The old man was administered the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine. The second shot will be given 21 days after the first.

He said that all his family members got the vaccine. He believes that vaccination is the only way to conquer the virus.