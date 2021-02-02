Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

900 health workers vaccinated for COVID-19 so far in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 February 2021, 17:16
900 health workers vaccinated for COVID-19 so far in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 900 health worked have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the public health department of Almaty city, 360 people have been given COVID-19 vaccine shots on February 1.

As of now, shots of the vaccine have been given to 540 more health workers. More are expected to be inoculated before the day ends.

As the first stage of the vaccination campaign, in February vaccines will be given to health workers of infectious disease hospitals, ambulances, intensive units, and emergency rooms as well as to workers of the sanitary epidemiological service.

As reported earlier, 2,050 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to Almaty city. Over 2,000 Almaty health workers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 through February.

40 vaccination rooms have been opened at the State polyclinics of Almaty as the first stage of the vaccination campaign.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital