900 health workers vaccinated for COVID-19 so far in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 900 health worked have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the public health department of Almaty city, 360 people have been given COVID-19 vaccine shots on February 1.

As of now, shots of the vaccine have been given to 540 more health workers. More are expected to be inoculated before the day ends.

As the first stage of the vaccination campaign, in February vaccines will be given to health workers of infectious disease hospitals, ambulances, intensive units, and emergency rooms as well as to workers of the sanitary epidemiological service.

As reported earlier, 2,050 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to Almaty city. Over 2,000 Almaty health workers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 through February.

40 vaccination rooms have been opened at the State polyclinics of Almaty as the first stage of the vaccination campaign.