90% of total COVID-19 cases recovered in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has reported 9,185 COVID-19 cases, including 5,582 symptomatic and 3,603 asymptomatic ones, since the onset of the pandemic. It has also reported a total of 8,332 COVID-19 recovered cases or 91% of the total caseload of COVID-19 recoveries.

According to the press service of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, 18 fresh daily COVID-19 infectious have been reported in Petropavlovsk city, and the rest in 8 districts. Out of 52 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 are asymptomatic.

The Department said that 1,006 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out across the region.

The region is in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.