Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

90% of total COVID-19 cases recovered in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 January 2021, 14:38
90% of total COVID-19 cases recovered in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has reported 9,185 COVID-19 cases, including 5,582 symptomatic and 3,603 asymptomatic ones, since the onset of the pandemic. It has also reported a total of 8,332 COVID-19 recovered cases or 91% of the total caseload of COVID-19 recoveries.

According to the press service of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, 18 fresh daily COVID-19 infectious have been reported in Petropavlovsk city, and the rest in 8 districts. Out of 52 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 are asymptomatic.

The Department said that 1,006 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out across the region.

The region is in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously