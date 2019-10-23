Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
90% of homes flooded in Typhoon Hagibis ineligible for gov't support

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Flooding at levels of less than 1 meter made up more than 90 percent of the approximately 68,000 homes damaged by the destructive Typhoon Hagibis, the government said Wednesday, making the homeowners unlikely to receive financial support under current law.

In cases of water damage, the law on financial assistance to disaster victims stipulates that they can be awarded up to 3 million yen ($27,700) for rebuilding. But this, in principle, is limited to flood levels of 1 meter or more above ground, Kyodo News reports.

It remains to be seen if households that sustained extensive water damage, despite low flood levels, will receive support.

According to data collected by the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, roughly 33,000 homes suffered «under-floor flooding,» meaning water soaked levels below the ground floor, while around 29,000 homes had their floors submerged but not destroyed.

The figures, which are only rough estimates, are expected to continue to increase.

Many of those affected are finding it difficult to live in their homes even if they are deemed to have not been destroyed by water, said Eiichi Yamasaki, a professor of social safety sciences at Kansai University.

«There is a disconnect between people being forced to pay large sums (for repairs) and the criteria (to assess damage),» he said, adding that the government should consider expanding the scope of the law or allow people to move into temporary housing, regardless of the level of damage.

