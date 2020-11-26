Go to the main site
    90 investment projects go ahead in Almaty city

    26 November 2020, 20:30

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 90 investment projects worth KZT176.2bn are to be carried out in the city of Almaty by the yearend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Head of the entrepreneurship and investment department of Almaty city Yerkebulan Orazalin, out of 90 investments projects, 9 are social projects worth KZT30.8bn, 45 projects to the tune of KZT15bn in trade and services sectors, 17 industrial projects worth KZT60.4bn, 18 real estate projects worth KZT68.5bn, and 1 project to the tune of KZT1.5bn in the transport sphere.

    It is expected to create over 7.3 thousand jobs this year after implementing the projects.

    The overall fixed investment is to stand at KZT900bn in the city in 2020.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

