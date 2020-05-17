Go to the main site
    90 evacuated from residential complex amid fire in E Kazakhstan

    17 May 2020, 14:04

    RIDDER. KAZINFORM – 90 people have been evacuated from a multistory residential complex in East Kazakhstan region due to a fire, Kazinform reports.

    The fire on the 8th floor of the residential complex was reported at round 3:00 am this morning.

    The firefighters started evacuating people from the residential complex right after arriving at the scene. They rescued 90 people, including 15 children.

    Thankfully, the apartment on the 8th floor where the fire started was empty. The firefighters put out the blaze in a matter of 20 minutes. The fire covered an area of 22 square meters.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    East Kazakhstan region Incidents
