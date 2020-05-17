Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

90 evacuated from residential complex amid fire in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 May 2020, 14:04
90 evacuated from residential complex amid fire in E Kazakhstan

RIDDER. KAZINFORM – 90 people have been evacuated from a multistory residential complex in East Kazakhstan region due to a fire, Kazinform reports.

The fire on the 8th floor of the residential complex was reported at round 3:00 am this morning.

The firefighters started evacuating people from the residential complex right after arriving at the scene. They rescued 90 people, including 15 children.

Thankfully, the apartment on the 8th floor where the fire started was empty. The firefighters put out the blaze in a matter of 20 minutes. The fire covered an area of 22 square meters.

East Kazakhstan region    Incidents   
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued