90 COVID-19 patients on life support in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 90 COVID-19 patients are on life support in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

250 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty city in the past day. Of these, only six were symptomless.

255 people have been discharged from hospitals after making full recovery from the novel coronavirus. 123 people have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

1,251 COVID-19 patients, including 28 children, are being treated at infectious facilities of the city. 124 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units. 90 COVID-19 patients are on life support.

2,780 are being treated at home for the coronavirus infection in Almaty city.

980,178 people have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines since February 1, 2021. The second component has been administered to 903,573 residents of Almaty city. 119,807 of those immunized are aged 60 or more.

Presently, there are 160 vaccination rooms in the city.

Recall that Kazakhstan has reported a total of 1,387 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.



