    9 tourists rescued in Almaty mountains last weekend

    15 June 2020, 14:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty rescuers urge all tourists to observe mountain safety measures, Kazinform reports.

    Last weekend the rescuers three times left for rescue operations. A 31-year-old woman was evacuated as she had put out her collar bone. The same day three tourists went astray in the mountains. They were found at Bukreyev peak (more than 3,000 m above the sea level). Another traveler who hurt his leg was rescued from Panorama peak. Five tourists also went astray while climbing the hill. The rescue operation came to an end early in the morning due to difficult mountain terrain.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Incidents
