Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    9 stuck in snow rescued in Karaganda rgn

    13 January 2021, 13:55

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM All roads in Karaganda region were closed down due to worsening of weather conditions on January 12 .

    The emergency situations department rescued nine people from cars stuck in snow on the highways. Besides, the rescuers rushed a child born in 2020 from Baimyrza village to the hospital in the town of Temirtau.

    The emergency situations department urges all to avoid unnecessary trips as weather is getting worse.

    In case of need contact 112 service or call (8-7212) 43-36-36, 43-37-37.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region Transport Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Extreme heat persists in N Kazakhstan
    Air temperature in N Kazakhstan sets new high in more than 85 years
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued