9 stuck in snow rescued in Karaganda rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 January 2021, 13:55
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM All roads in Karaganda region were closed down due to worsening of weather conditions on January 12 .

The emergency situations department rescued nine people from cars stuck in snow on the highways. Besides, the rescuers rushed a child born in 2020 from Baimyrza village to the hospital in the town of Temirtau.

The emergency situations department urges all to avoid unnecessary trips as weather is getting worse.

In case of need contact 112 service or call (8-7212) 43-36-36, 43-37-37.


