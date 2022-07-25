9 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Abai region is to expect 15-20mps northeasterly wind in the south on July 26.

The west of Akmola region is to see thunderstorms. Southerly, southeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the southwest at daytime.

The north of Aktobe region is to expect heavy rains during the day. The south, east, and north of the region are to brace for thunderstorms and hail. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to reach 15-20mps during thunderstorms. Aktobe city is to brace for thunderstorms. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to reach 16mps during thunderstorms.

The north, northeast, and southeast of West Kazakhstan region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to gust 15-20mps during thunderstorms. Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorms and hail.

The south of Karaganda region is to see northeasterly, easterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps and 35 degrees Celsius at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's southeast.

Kyzylorda region is to expect thunderstorms in the north in the nighttime and morning. Dust tides are to batter the region's north and center during the day. Northwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north and center. 40 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast during the day. High fire hazard will persist in most parts of the region and Kyzylorda city.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms in the northwest. Fog is to coat the region's north in the nighttime and morning. The region's greater part is to expect 35 degrees Celsius heatwave.

Turkestan region is to expect 40-42 degrees Celsius temperatures in the west and deserts during the day on July 26. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the mountain passes. High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of the region. Turkestan city is to expect 40-42 degrees Celsius heatwave during the day.

Ulyrau region is to expect thunderstorms and easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps in the west and south at daytime on July 26. The south of the region is to brace for 38 degrees Celsius heatwave during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the region's south and east. Zhezkazgan city is to expect 35 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime.



