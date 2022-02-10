9 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm alert has been issued for nine regions of Kazakhstan for February 11, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, on February 11, the west of Akmola region is to brace for ground blizzard. Fog is to coat the south and east of the region in the nighttime and morning. Southeasterly wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the southwest.

The north and center of Aktobe region are to see ground blizzard. The region’s east is to expect fog and ice-slick. Southeasterly wind turning westward is predicted to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and center.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for ice-slick in the northwest and west as well as fog in the north.

The north, east, and east of Karaganda region are to see fog. Ground blizzard is to batter the west of the region during the day. Southeasterly wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the west and center of the region at daytime.

Kostanay region is to expect ground blizzard in the north and west. The region’s south and east are to brace for fog. Southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and west.

The greater part of Kyzylorda region is to brace for precipitation as rain and snow. The north and center of the region are to see fog as well as ice-slick in the afternoon. Southeasterly wind turning westward is predicted to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and center of the region in the morning and afternoon.

Mangistau region is to expect ice-slick in the north and southeast at night on February 11.

The south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for fog. Southeasterly, southerly wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the north during the day.

The southwest and west of North Kazakhstan region are to see blizzard. On February 12, much of the region is to brace for snow as well as blizzard. Southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the southwest and west of the region at daytime on February 11. Wind is to blow at 15-20mps reaching up to 23-28mps in the southwest and west on February 12.



