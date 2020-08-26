Go to the main site
    9 provisional COVID-19 centres closed down in Almaty rgn

    26 August 2020, 09:13

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Nine hospitals in Almaty region returned to their routine work, Khabar 24 reports.

    In case of the second wave of disease and lack of beds all the medical facilities will once again admit coronavirus patients. Currently Taldykorgan is building a modular 200-bed infectious diseases hospital. It is planned to complete construction in October this year.

    Notably, additional medical equipment will be bought in the nearest time in the region.

    The Healthcare Ministry allotted 120 medical ventilators, 100 more will be acquired. Besides, two new CT scans, X-ray unit, etc. will be bought soon.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

