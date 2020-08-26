Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

9 provisional COVID-19 centres closed down in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 August 2020, 09:13
9 provisional COVID-19 centres closed down in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Nine hospitals in Almaty region returned to their routine work, Khabar 24 reports.

In case of the second wave of disease and lack of beds all the medical facilities will once again admit coronavirus patients. Currently Taldykorgan is building a modular 200-bed infectious diseases hospital. It is planned to complete construction in October this year.

Notably, additional medical equipment will be bought in the nearest time in the region.

The Healthcare Ministry allotted 120 medical ventilators, 100 more will be acquired. Besides, two new CT scans, X-ray unit, etc. will be bought soon.


Almaty region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires