Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    9 people injured after 2 buses collide in Almaty

    19 June 2020, 16:59

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Nine people have sustained injuries in the crash of two passenger buses in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The crash occurred at the intersection of Ryskulbekov and Suleimenov streets, at around 10:00 a.m. local time.

    The Police Department of Almaty city said the driver, 36, of the passenger bus heading south down Suleimenov Street, just north of Ryskulbekov Street, had slammed into another bus. Nine passengers of both buses have been rushed to hospitals with different injuries.

    The crash remains under investigation. A forensic investigation will be carried out to determine the seriousness of the injuries caused by the crash.

    Two children have been among those injured as a result of the crash. They are receiving treatment at hospitals.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Road accidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    One dead, 14 injured after bus plunges down ridge in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region