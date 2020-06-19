Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
9 people injured after 2 buses collide in Almaty

19 June 2020, 16:59
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Nine people have sustained injuries in the crash of two passenger buses in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ryskulbekov and Suleimenov streets, at around 10:00 a.m. local time.

The Police Department of Almaty city said the driver, 36, of the passenger bus heading south down Suleimenov Street, just north of Ryskulbekov Street, had slammed into another bus. Nine passengers of both buses have been rushed to hospitals with different injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. A forensic investigation will be carried out to determine the seriousness of the injuries caused by the crash.

Two children have been among those injured as a result of the crash. They are receiving treatment at hospitals.


