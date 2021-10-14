9 new water reservoirs to be built in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin shared the plans of the Government to construct new water reservoirs in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prime Minister Mamin revealed nine new water reservoirs with the volume of water storage of 1.7 c.m. are to be constructed in Kazakhstan until 2025. The decision to build the water reservoirs is based on the analysis of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

When the said water reservoirs are put into service, it will allow to improve environmental conditions for residents of the nearby settlements and towns, to prevent ecological instability and worsening of hydrological regime of local rivers and lakes and to ensure sanitary and epidemiological needs of local population.

Askar Mamin noted that the commissioning of nine water reservoirs will help mitigate the threat of floods for 20 settlements and create over 20,000 workplaces in agriculture.



