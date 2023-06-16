Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    9 new schools to open doors this year in Atyrau rgn

    16 June 2023, 13:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Nine more schools will open doors their doors this year in Atyrau region,» Governor Serik Shapkenov told a briefing.

    As of today, some 17,438 children are waiting in line for a place in the kindergarten. There are four schools in disrepair and 11 three-shift schools. To deal with kindergarten shortages the region started building 17 preschool centers for 4,140 kids in the city of Atyrau and districts. Nine of them will be commissioned this summer, and seven more next year.

    He noted five schools designated for 13,540 students will open their doors this year in Atyrau and four more schools for 3,140 pupils in districts. The region plans to complete construction and commission 16 schools for 21,600 seats at large. Two of them will be funded by the local budget, the rest 14 by the republican budget.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Elections
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Foreign Minister Nurtleu holds meeting with UN leadership in Kazakhstan
    UN Regional SDGs Center to be set up in Almaty
    President Tokayev receives Enlightenment Minister
    28,000 new jobs created in Kyrgyzstan with support from USAID project
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan