9 new schools to open doors in Zhambyl region this year

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region plans to open nine new secondary schools by the yearend, Kazinform reports.



23.1 billion tenge was allocated for the construction of 25 educational facilities.

Construction of 17 schools is underway. It is expected to commission nine new schools and five additional buildings by the yearend, the rest will be completed next year.

As earlier reported, 4.4 billion tenge was allocated for a thorough overhaul of 17 educational facilities, and 668.3 million tenge for running repairs of 47 facilities.

Last year the region spent 244.4 billion tenge for the development of the region’s education sphere with 7.6 billion tenge allocated for the construction of 22 educational facilities. 20 more educational establishments will be built in the region as part of the Comfortable School national project. This year six new schools opened their doors in Taraz city and four districts of Zhambyl region.