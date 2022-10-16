Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    9 killed in road mishap in south India

    16 October 2022, 13:40

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Nine people died and several others were injured from a road accident in India's southern state of Karnataka in the wee hours of Sunday, confirmed a local cop over the phone, Xinhua reports.

    The accident involving three vehicles occurred in Karnataka's Hassan district, and the vehicle in which the victims were traveling got crushed between a milk van and a state government bus, said the cop.

    «The victims were returning home after visiting a temple. The dead included two women, four children and three men,» he added.

    State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed condolences over deaths. «It is extremely sad that nine people have died in a terrible road accident in Araseikere area of Hassan district. May the departed souls rest in peace. Adequate compensation will be given to the families of the deceased, and arrangements will be made for proper treatment of the injured,» he tweeted.


    Photo: AP Photo / Wong Maye-E



    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    India's capital announces restrictions after 'alarming' air pollution levels
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov